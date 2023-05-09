Spyware | Report: Hungary sought to curtail freedom of speech and Poland to control the opposition

Pegasus is a spyware from the Israeli company NSO that has been sold around the world.

European the committee that investigated the use of the Parliament’s Pegasus spying program accepted on Monday final conclusions that Poland and Hungary used the espionage program for political purposes. Pegasus is a program developed by the Israeli company NSO, which has been sold around the world.

The committee considered that the use of spyware in Hungary was part of a campaign by which the government sought to destroy the free operation of the media and freedom of speech. In Poland, Pegasus was part of a surveillance system for opposition and government critics, the committee found.

According to the committee, the victims of extortion in Poland and Hungary also did not have proper means of legal protection at their disposal. The Polish and Hungarian governments acquired Pegasus in 2017.

The committee also found troubling information about the use of Pegasus in Greece and Spain, but it did not consider the use of the spyware in those countries to be part of a solid authoritarian strategy. Also, the means of legal protection for mining sites were better in Spain and Greece than in Poland and Hungary, although, according to the committee, the legislative changes in Greece had partially weakened them.

Committee also gave recommendations to fix things.

In addition to the countries’ own actions, EU-level regulation should be strengthened. Spyware should only be used in those EU member states where allegations of abuse have been thoroughly investigated and the legislation has been found to be of a sufficiently high standard.

In addition, use should only be allowed in exceptional cases for a pre-defined purpose for a limited time, the committee considered. For example, information between doctors, politicians, the media, and lawyers and their clients should be protected from such information acquisition.

In addition, the use of spyware should be reported to the target persons and people whose information has reached the authorities as part of the surveillance of others.