25 years ago, Insomniac Games delighted the world with Spyro the Dragona three-dimensional adventure game that fully exploited the capabilities of the first PlayStation and that managed to forge an outstanding trilogy in the video game industry.

Initially, the main character of this saga would be green color but the developers decided to abort this sketch because it could be confused with the grass of various scenarios. Pete’s name was also discarded to avoid any legal setbacks. with Disney, for interfering with the film Pete’s Dragon.

Likewise, Spyro the Dragon was a pioneer in establishing a revolutionary artificial intelligence system, where enemies had a broader spectrum of behaviors and were not limited only to repeating patterns.

The second part, called Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, not only raised the bar on a technical level, but also established the foundations of the series Ratchet and Clankevery time an orange monster and a small robot appear, which undoubtedly have a certain resemblance to the famous interspace couple.

Insomniac Games It also did not skimp on establishing an anti-piracy system that failed in the first two games of the franchise, however, with Spyro: Year of the Dragonachieved its goal, establishing a layer system that, when attempted to be violated, had direct repercussions on the playable content such as removing gems, changing the language or even completely deleting the saved game data.

Like Crash Bandicootthe license Spyro He suffered the same fate after his tripartite work, when Universal Studios decided that Insomniac Games could no longer work on subsequent deliveries until the multi-cited patent fell into the hands of Activisionwhen he decided to launch the interactive game Skylandersthat even in that same universe a massively multiplayer online role-playing game was contemplated, which never saw the light of day.

To date, the franchise Spyro has sold more than 30 million of units around the planet, of which, a third belongs to the remastering of the original trilogy launched in 2018. Now that the aforementioned intellectual property will be part of the catalog of Microsoftit will be interesting to know if there will be a new adventure of the famous purple dragon that lives up to its roots.