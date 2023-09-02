Spyro Reignite Trilogy has reached and passed the roof of the 10 million copies sold around the world, demonstrating the great public love for Activision Blizzard’s famous purple dragon. This result was achieved five years after the launch of the collection, which took place in 2018.

The milestone was unveiled with a post on Twitter / X, as the celebrations for the Spyro’s 25th Anniversarywhich will take place on September 9th. Who knows if for the occasion Activion Blizzard and Toys for Bobs will have a surprise announcement for fans of the series.