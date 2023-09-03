













As revealed by Activision, this remastering managed by Toys for Bob has already reached the figure of 10 million copies sold worldwide. This figure not only includes units in physical format but also digital ones.

This remastered compilation comprises three games, all of which are the original Spyro the Dragon of 1998, as well as its sequels, Ripto’s Rage! from 1999 and Year of the Dragon of 2000.

All these titles were created at the time by Insomniac Games and published by Sony. But they were brought back to life in 2018 by the talents of Toy for Bob to delight a new generation of players, with options that renew them and make them more enjoyable.

Fountain: Activision.

So far the series Spyro It comprises 14 installments, including those in which it is the protagonist, a reboot or reboot, three spin-offs or derivatives, and a collection/remastering.

It is the one that we mentioned before and had a great reception from critics as well as from the players themselves.

This compilation is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and in addition to its appearance and gameplay, its soundtrack is remastered.

That allows the melodies born of The Police drummer Stewart Copeland to ring out like never before; We are talking about 49 music tracks that greatly complement the original games.

Activision released the remastered soundtrack by Toys for Bob as part of the celebration of 25 years of Spyro.

So now you can go to Spotify to celebrate the anniversary of this mischievous dragon that continues to fascinate the world.

