Precisely 25 years ago, on 10 September 1998, a product was released on the market destined to change the history of 3D platformers: we are talking about Spyro the Dragon.

Insomniac Games it was the first studio capable of creating a vast 3D world on the first PlayStation thanks to a system that allowed in-game loading and the title starring the little purple dragon quickly became iconic.

Twenty-five years after its debut, in fact, Spyro continues to have great success: a few days ago Activision, the software house that now holds the rights to the franchise, celebrated the 10 million copies sold for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

This trilogy, published in 2018, presents the first ones in a new version three chapters of the Spyro series developed by Insomniac Games. After numerous passings of the baton, it is Toys for Bob, a studio under Activision, that has the project in hand, but there are no traces of the fourth chapter.

The software house has spread several clues regarding a possible fourth chapter in recent months, but, now that the anniversary celebrations of this series are in full swing, all fans would have expected an announcement which, for the moment, has not arrived. Will Spyro 4 ever come out? We hope to have news soon.