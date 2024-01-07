A recent post from the official X/Twitter account of Spyro states that its motto for 2024 is «You must believe it», which obviously led fans to hope for a possible announcement about the future of the franchise later this year.

Originally released on PlayStation consoles in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Spyro the Dragon is one of the most iconic platform franchises in the history of video games starring a little purple dragon named Spyro.

After several years in which Spyro was the protagonist of unconvincing titles, a few years ago the Reignited Trilogycollection that contains the remakes of the first three chapters of the series.

Since then, Spyro has only appeared as an extra character in titles belonging to the series Crash Bandicoot (as Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled or Crash Team Rumble) and fans have been waiting for the announcement of a new chapter in the franchise for a long time.

As already mentioned at the beginning of the article, the official X/Twitter account of Spyro the Dragon let fans know that the motto for 2024 is «You must believe it» and, for some fans, this could be a clue that, by the end of the year, the announcement of a new video game starring the iconic purple dragon.

After Xbox got hold of Spyro's IP through the acquisition of Activision-Blizzardthe public began to speculate on how the company would try to bring the aforementioned franchise back into vogue.

There is no official news in this regard yet but, given this post, it cannot be ruled out that important news could arrive in the coming weeks.



