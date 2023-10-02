After the uproar caused by leak from a few days ago, thanks to a post on Redditwhere a possible announcement arriving for October 5th on the fourth chapter dedicated to the iconic purple dragon of videogames was revealed, it was actually a moderator in the last few hours who brand the post as false, consequently denying the news. In fact, there is no one Spyro 4 coming, or in any case no imminent news in this regard.

The leak that the moderator of Reddit proceeded to deny and remove it, also stating that the chapter was being worked on with the title “Spyro 4 Mystery of the Dragon” with the participation of Nicholas Kole (who worked on the original trilogy) and Cynder as a playable character.

Although it is legitimate to hope that it may be in development, the answer on the existence of the fourth iteration of the title dedicated to the little dragon, or that at least something may be revealed, is a categorical and clear “no”, as could already be assumed due to of the lack of a more authoritative source.

However, this does not mean that there is no prospect for hope in a future announcement of the game, considering the success of previous titles from the Activision studio including Spyro: Reignited Studios And Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy.