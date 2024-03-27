Spyro 4 It is currently in development at Toys for Bob: this is supported by the YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh, based on various sources who apparently reported the exact same information regarding the project.
In the video below, Canadian Guy Eh explains how he discussed Spyro 4 with numerous people, both developers and journalistsuntil Jez Corden's article appeared that Xbox and Toys for Bob are collaborating on a new game.
During PAX East 2024, the YouTuber then spoke to his sources again, who reiterated all the information, including the possible starting month of the works: January 2024.
So let's talk about a project that it is still in the early production stageswith all that entails: the eventual release will only take place in a few years, but in the meantime the title could be modified or completely canceled depending on how things go.
A new approach for Toys for Bob
As we know, last February Toys for Bob separated from Microsoft, becoming an independent studio, and it is precisely in this new dimension that the team behind the latest Crash Bandicoot and Spyro games could do the best.
Canadian Guy Eh has in fact spoken about how Activision's policies have in the past forced Toys for Bob to dedicate yourself to projects that you didn't feel rightsee for example Crash Team Rumble, while as an independent company the company will be able to work externally for Microsoft and therefore choose its own path.
#Spyro #development #Toys #Bob #rumor
Leave a Reply