Spyro 4 It is currently in development at Toys for Bob: this is supported by the YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh, based on various sources who apparently reported the exact same information regarding the project.

In the video below, Canadian Guy Eh explains how he discussed Spyro 4 with numerous people, both developers and journalistsuntil Jez Corden's article appeared that Xbox and Toys for Bob are collaborating on a new game.

During PAX East 2024, the YouTuber then spoke to his sources again, who reiterated all the information, including the possible starting month of the works: January 2024.

So let's talk about a project that it is still in the early production stageswith all that entails: the eventual release will only take place in a few years, but in the meantime the title could be modified or completely canceled depending on how things go.