Is the most beloved dragon of the PS1 era about to make his return? This is what thousands of fans of Spyro they have been hoping for many years now, with rather disappointing results.

After the great success of Reignited Trilogywhich sold 10 million copies, the disappointment at the end of a 25th anniversary of the saga without any announcement is tangible.

However, things could take an unexpected (but expected) turn: a new photo shared by Toys for Bob is making fans of the little purple dragon dream like never before.

The photo in question is the following: published on the Toys for Bob social networks, at first glance it does not seem to suggest the presence of a flame-breathing lizard: we must sharpen your eyes a little.

We took some time to show our experiments with Unreal Engine 5: it was a day full of presentations and ideas to get the next year off to a good start

The screen shown in the upper left part of the photo is obviously censored: many fans have noticed the prevalence on the screen, despite the censorship, of the unmistakable purple color.

Spyro's canonical color, present in large quantities in this mysterious screen, could be yet another little clue that Toys for Bob has been sowing, time after time, for several months to date.