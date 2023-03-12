A new rumor is circulating on the net, according to which Toys for Bob is working on a new Spyro game, even more precisely one spyro 4 or a new main chapter of the saga.

This is a rumor popped up by a “random” user of Reddit, not a known leaker. We cannot therefore verify the veracity of this information, but at the same time, as always, we have no way of refuting it.

The user says, “Yeah, I know it’s totally random, but I’ve come across a friend who works at Toys For Bob and, while we were talking about life and stuff, he told me that he’s currently working on a new Spyro game. Here, this is the leak.”

“Having a friend who works at Toys For Bob” isn’t enough to believe the leak, but we can take note of the information for now. It must also be said that this is not the first time that the issue has been discussed. At the beginning of the year, the development team shared a greeting card for 2023 through which it seems to have indicated that news is on the way for Spyro.

Considering then that the remaster has already been done and that Crashes has already received a sequel, it would make sense if now was the time for Spyro 4. This is just speculation, in any case, so we’ll have nothing left to do but wait.