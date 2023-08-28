Maarten de Bruijn, who is known in car circles as co-founder of sports car brand Spyker, has once again designed a sports car. The car, reminiscent of the Spyker, now bears its own name.

It is not surprising that the cars are somewhat similar, because although the name of Victor Muller is mainly associated with Spyker, now bankrupt, the original design was by Maarten de Bruijn. Muller was initially mainly an investor, but in the end he was also the man who made Spyker both big and destroyed.

In 1990 De Bruijn made the first prototype of the Silvestris V8 – the car that would go through life nine years later as Spyker – in a barn in the woods near his parents’ house. This time he took a more professional approach and the deBruyn sports car looks a lot better.

DeBruyn Cars

After leaving Spyker in 2005, De Bruijn worked on several innovative vehicle projects ranging from motor boats to electric tricycles. But his love for sports cars remained, which inspired him to start a company under his own brand in 2023: deBruyn Cars.

The first car of the new brand is formally called ‘deBruyn Ferox V8’. It weighs 1050 kilograms and is 500 hp strong. He gets that power from a 6.2 liter V8, the basis of which comes from GM Performance. The torque of the atmospheric engine (ie without turbos) is 650 Newton meters.

Top speed 340 km/h

The Ferox V8 is made of hand-beaten aluminum and the body stands on a glued aluminum chassis. The top speed of the completely hand-built car is around 340 kilometers per hour and the car accelerates from 0-100 km/h in about 3 seconds.

Maarten de Bruijn sees the deBruyn as the spiritual successor to his earlier cars such as the C8 Spyder, Laviolette and Double 12. ,,But better, faster and more beautiful on all points. It is also a completely analog car: you drive yourself. The name Ferox means fierce or fiery and is also a synonym for Silvestris, the name of my first car.

Three copies sold

According to De Bruijn, the prototype shows the car for about 95 percent as it will soon be seen on the street. Things like the headlights and taillights are not yet representative of the production version. Nevertheless, according to De Bruijn, the first three copies have already been sold. “We are building it now.”

