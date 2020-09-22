Spying In New York, police with a Tibetan background are accused of spying on China

According to the charges, the Chinese authorities paid the man tens of thousands of dollars.

Stateside authorities accuse Tibetan police of espionage. Among other things, he is believed to have collected information about the Tibetan community in New York for the Chinese administration from 2018 to this year.

Police in New York’s Queens were led by the city’s Chinese consulate, according to charges released on Monday. In addition to community activities, the man also identified potential sources of information and allowed consulate representatives to attend events organized by New York police.

The man was brought to justice on Monday and was charged with four different charges. According to AFP news agency, the man is in custody.

Man was born in China. He has been granted political asylum in the United States. The man had said he had been tortured by Chinese authorities because of Tibetanism.

Investigations have shown that both of the man’s parents are members of the Chinese Communist Party.

“If the matter is confirmed by a court, [vakoiluoperaatio] shows that the Chinese Communist Party has no harmful operations to repress dissidents not only in Tibet, but anywhere in the world, ”said the International Campaign for Tibet, which advocates for Tibetan freedoms and rights.

Tibet was an autonomous region from the early 20th century to the mid-20th century. In 1951, China took over the region.

The spiritual leader of Tibet The Dalai Lama has lived in exile since 1959.