Spying from China and Russia on the Rise, According to German Intelligence

According to the agency EuropaPressthe warnings issued by the German Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) on spying activities by Russia and China on the German Army, have increased.



This is confirmed by MAD annual report presented to the lower house of the German Parliament, Bundestag. The document states that the Russian and Chinese intelligence services position themselves among the “most active actors in espionage”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Germany is being watched even more intensely by Russian services since it came out in favor of Ukraine

The increase in espionage activities has occurred in parallel to the beginnings of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Since the German Army began sending military materials to kyiv in aid, the Russian secret services have sharpened and intensified their awareness of German operations.

According to the Turkish agency Anadolu Ajansi, The military report ensures that Germany “is being watched even more intensely by the Russian services” since it positioned itself in favor of Ukraine after the “Russian aggression in February 2022, supplying arms, ammunition and equipment and training members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces” on its territory.

Berlin has supplied weapons, ammunition and equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

What is MAD?

This military counterintelligence service is articulated as the smallest German intelligence organization and is mainly in charge of combat espionage and extremiststhrough rigorous security control of soldiers and civilian employees.

For him MADhe conflict between Ukraine and Russia has created a need and obligation urgent of strengthen counterintelligence to prevent espionage and possible sabotage.

