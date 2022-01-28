Spying Finnish diplomats were espioned with a program capable of capturing a cell phone user and recording calls – “I could characterize that espionage can be relatively long-lasting”

According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, information on the preparation of Finnish positions, for example, may have come to spies.

State Department said on Friday that it had investigated cases of cyber espionage against Finnish diplomats working abroad. The cases have been investigated since the autumn.

The espionage has been carried out with the Israeli NSO Group’s Pegasus espionage program. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this is a highly developed anti-spyware program that has been able to be installed on a cell phone that is being spy without realizing it.

“Spyware has been able to make very extensive use of the information on the phone and its features,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Security Manager Matti Parviainen The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that on the basis of technical and other investigations, it has been possible to assess the time horizon when the use of the program has been active. However, the ministry does not open the time fork in more detail in public. To the question of whether the espionage has lasted for months or years, Parviainen answers:

“I could characterize that spying can be relatively long-lasting.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also does not specify the number or status of diplomats. The ministry also does not comment on where in the world they have worked.

“ The information obtained may also be used to the detriment of Finland.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to the instructions, the information processed by the telephone may be public or information of the highest security level. Unauthorized disclosure of even the lowest security class causes immediate harm to the state administration or the interests of Finland, Parviainen explains.

“We have to assume that the party that has successfully installed the malware has received information that we would not have wanted to publish or provide to the party.”

In this way, it is also possible that the information may also be used against the interests of Finland.

“I am not going to assess the consequences. It is quite clear that we have to take into account in our own readiness and decision-making that some information about the preparation of Finnish positions, for example, has been misplaced in this connection. ”

Set investigative journalists revealed in the summer of 2021 that the Pegasus program, developed by the NSO Group, has been used internationally to spy on the cell phones of several politicians, journalists, researchers and activists.

The Pegasus program has been used by at least the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and Hungary.

Parviainen does not comment on whether the Foreign Ministry has found out who is behind the espionage.

“I am referring here to NSO Group’s own announcements that the product in question is being sold to state-level operators. I will not elaborate on anything related to the countries. ”

According to him, it is not up to the ministry to find out the possible factors.

Pegasus is Spyware that can hack Iphone and Android devices. It can be used to decrypt messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones, among other things. The NSO Group has sold Pegasus to defense, intelligence and law enforcement agencies around the world, among others, and markets its software for counter-terrorism and anti-crime work.

Numerous politicians, human rights activists, journalists and lawyers around the world are believed to have been subjected to espionage because of Pegasus.

When Pegasus has access to a user’s Android phone or a phone running Apple’s ios operating system, for example, it can take pictures of its users, turn on the microphone for eavesdropping, copy messages and record calls, or track the user’s location.

Pegasus gets so-called administrator rights to the phone, which are more extensive than the user of the device itself. As a result, it is almost impossible for a user to notice that they have been hacked.

According to Parviainen, in the case of Finnish diplomats in retrospect, it is difficult to know exactly what information has been leaked.