Spying Cold War Famous Jump Spy George Blake Dies in Moscow – Putin Praised Him as World Peace Hero

Blake, who had become a communist in a North Korean prison, was the last of the famous double agents who jumped into the Soviet Union and survived.

Russia’s foreign intelligence agency SVR told the matter without specifying where Blake was when he died. He and his Russian wife Idalla is a rural apartment near Moscow. The couple also has a son Mikhail.

Blake’s English wife Gillian and the couple’s three children remained in Britain when Blake escaped from prison in 1966 and was smuggled into the Soviet Union.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed his deep condolences to “the relatives and loved ones of George Ivanovich Blake”.

“Lieutenant Colonel Blake was a brilliant, life-hardened and courageous professional,” Putin writes on the Kremlin’s website. “During his difficult and determined years of work, he made an infinite contribution to maintaining strategic balance and world peace. The bright memory of this legendary man will remain in our hearts forever. ”

Blake was accepted into the Soviet Union in 1966 as a hero when he arrived in Moscow after escaping a treason of escape from a British prison. The first department of the Soviet Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, took him or rather kept him in employment and was awarded the rank of lieutenant colonel.

According to Britain, Blake revealed to the Eastern Bloc in the 1950s hundreds of agents spying on the West, some of whom were sentenced to death for treason.

Blake was born on 11 November 1922 in Rotterdam as the son of a Dutch mother and an Egyptian Jewish father. During his Nazi occupation, his father joined the Dutch resistance movement and the family fled to Britain in January 1943. Young George Blake joined the Navy and was enlisted in 1944 in the ranks of the MI6 intelligence service.

Blake, who was espioned in Asia, was captured by North Korea after the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950. He said he began reading in captivity. Karl Marxin production while the United States bombed the environment of his prison.

Blake says he turned into a communist in captivity and, after his release, contacted Soviet spies for ideological reasons.

“It was an idea that would have been worth all that if its goals could have been achieved,” Blake said in an interview with Reuters in Moscow after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“I thought it was possible, and I did my best to help build such a society. That was not possible. But I think it’s a great idea and I believe humanity will still return to it. ”

Dual agent Blake was caught in 1961 when a Polish double agent revealed him to the British intelligence service. Blake was sentenced to the maximum penalty for treason so many times that the sentence of imprisonment became 42 years.

Blake, who was imprisoned in Wormwood Scrubs prison in London, escaped after five years in prison with the help of three comrades he met in prison. He was transported in a motorhome hidden across the canal and on to East Berlin, from where the journey continued to Moscow.

Blake was best known to the Soviets for spying on the Soviet Union, along with the so-called Cambridge references. He became acquainted with those who belonged to the “five” Kim Philbyyn and Donald Maclean, who in time also arrived in the Soviet Union. With Philby, Blake said he licked dry martinis like James Bond, but with Maclean, he said he made better friends.

Turning to a communist as a prisoner in North Korea is reminiscent of a classic film Bachelor of Manchuria, but its role model Blake is not. The first version of the film was faithfully based Richard Condonin to a novel that appeared even before Blake’s revelation. For several other films and books, Blake has been the subject or some kind of role model.