Spying Chinese Defense Forces Disallow Use of Tesla Cars Due to Data Collected by Cameras – Elon Musk Denys Tesla being Exploited

Electric cars CEO of Tesla, a manufacturer Elon Musk says Tesla ‘s cars are not being used for espionage in China, says BBC.

In China, authorities have been concerned about what the data stored by cameras in cars will be used for. The country’s defense forces have banned the introduction of Tesla into military areas. According to the news agency AFP, members of the defense forces and employees of some state-owned companies are not allowed to use Teslo.

After the United States, China is Tesla’s most important market. A quarter of international sales come from China.

China also has the largest car market in the world. The country has supported the introduction of electric cars, which has fueled Tesla’s success. The company also has a factory in Shanghai.

Musk asserted that espionage was not in Tesla’s best interests. If a company were to spy on another state, the negative effects on the company were very bad.

“It has a strong incentive for us to treat information confidentially. If Tesla used its cars in China or anywhere for espionage, we would be locked up. ”

The presence of Chinese and American companies in both countries has caused nervousness in both countries. Last year, the then president Donald Trump threatened to block use of the Tiktok service in the United States for fear of passing on user data to the Chinese government.

Musk called for mutual trust between the countries and found the fears to be paranoid.

“Even if espionage really happened, what would the other state learn and would it really matter?”

According to Musk, the service only shows people doing funny dances.

Maiden relations have been very tense recently. The high-level meeting of U.S. and Chinese foreign policy representatives in Alaska took place in an icy mood for the rest of the week.

Last week, the United States classified electronics company Huawei and four other Chinese companies in the same industry as a threat to national security.