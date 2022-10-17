Shonen Jump Plus is the platform where manga like SPY x FAMILY, where Anya, Yor and Loid Forger appear, as well as chainsaw man with Denji and Pochita.

So it is perfectly normal that they are part of the same promotion. That is what the Twitter account of this online manga service recently shared, which has a version on YouTube. It is the one you can see in this note.

For the most part the trailer shows to anya from SPY x FAMILY and at the end Denji and Pochita appear. As you can see, the team in charge of Shonen Jump Plus used vignettes from the original manga for this filming.

They also added a few special effects and movement to make things more dynamic.

Font: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

Although Shueisha owns chainsaw man Y SPY x FAMILY gave rights to MAPPA and CloverWorks/Wit Studio, respectively, to make these anime. That’s why Shonen Jump Plus used pure manga material.

Despite the similarity in names, Shonen Jump Plus and Manga Plus are different. The latter is a site and app that has some manga from the former as well as others from more Shueisha magazines.

What is the Shonen Jump Plus service?

Shonen Jump Plus is Shueisha’s equivalent of an online magazine with a website and mobile app. It has a selection of original titles, such as chainsaw man where Denji and Pochita come out, as well as SPY x FAMILY with Anya, Yor and Loid Forger.

He also publishes some manga from other Shueisha magazines. That is within Japan and outside this country a selection of his series is available through Manga Plus.

Font: MAPPA.

Starting next year, the idea is that all Shonen Jump Plus releases will end in Manga Plus. So although both services share content they are managed separately.

The second of these is the way Shueisha provides access to most of the former’s content in the West, although there are some that are restricted on certain platforms.

In addition to chainsaw man Y SPY x FAMILY we have more information about anime in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.