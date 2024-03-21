Spy x Family continues to enjoy considerable success and this is obviously also reflected in the most popular subjects for cosplayers, as demonstrated by this Yor Forger cosplay from bellatrixaiden.
On the other hand, when a series focuses on a protagonist with notable charisma and good looks, this is a natural consequence. Yor is part of the protagonist trio of Spy x Family, probably the character with the greatest impact in the series, also thanks to her graceful appearance which however hides a notable lethality, in the particular double personality that characterizes it.
Not only is Yor officially the young and charming wife of special agent Loid Forger, who in turn leads a double life with his identity kept secret, but she is also an assassin enlisted by the Garden entity.
The Yor Forger of bellatrixaiden
The Yor Forger featured in the bellatrixaiden cosplay is presented in her particular “special mission” outfit, equipped with a elegant black dress and the typical “Princess of Thorns” weapons, as she is nicknamed by her secret organization.
If you want to see other interpretations of the character in question, we refer you to Yor Forger's cosplay from Shirogane, the one by gracekiragrace, the cosplay by Larissa Rochefort and the one by enjinight.
