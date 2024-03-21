Spy x Family continues to enjoy considerable success and this is obviously also reflected in the most popular subjects for cosplayers, as demonstrated by this Yor Forger cosplay from bellatrixaiden.

On the other hand, when a series focuses on a protagonist with notable charisma and good looks, this is a natural consequence. Yor is part of the protagonist trio of Spy x Family, probably the character with the greatest impact in the series, also thanks to her graceful appearance which however hides a notable lethality, in the particular double personality that characterizes it.

Not only is Yor officially the young and charming wife of special agent Loid Forger, who in turn leads a double life with his identity kept secret, but she is also an assassin enlisted by the Garden entity.