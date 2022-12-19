With the announcement of the second season of the anime of SPY x FAMILY and his new film is sure to have Yor Forger, so present in fan art and cosplay, back in action.

The new episodes as well as the film are opportunities for Yor to reappear as the Thorn Princess or Princess of Thorns. That is the code name by which this assassin belonging to the Garden of Ostania organization is known.

On her assassination missions, Yor Forger wears a characteristically designed black dress. It is without a doubt the most popular cosplay of her. The funny thing is that Yor almost does not appear in said outfit in the anime.

SPY x FAMILY: Yor Forger wears the Thorn Princess outfit again in this cosplay.

He makes few appearances and has always been careful that Anya doesn’t see her with this one. In fact, this girl who is able to read the minds of others has a vague idea about her work and it is better that she is. It is a very well kept secret.

Fountain: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

But with the arrival of the second season of the anime there will be more moments for Yor to appear as the Thorn Princess. Especially since in the manga her suit reappears in a very important mission in which she participates.

But we do not want to anticipate anything of what will happen in the history of SPY x FAMILY. What is certain is that Yor Forger’s black suit will continue to inspire many cosplayers to cosplay.

Yor Forger in a Thorn Princess cosplay

Yor Forger’s cosplay as the Thorn Princess from SPY x FAMILY What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from cosplayer vy (@yourstrongmommy).

From what can be seen, he recreated the appearance of Yor with this outfit. So the golden headband adorned with roses of the same color is present. She can’t be seen if she’s wearing the signature earrings. But at least her eye coloring is very similar.

Fountain: Instagram.

I could not miss the black dress or gloves of the same color without matching tips. You can also see the golden stilettos that he uses in his missions.

Too bad there aren’t more photos available to give you a good look at this interpretation. Let’s see if by chance this cosplayer uploads more photos of herself with this cosplay to appreciate the complete costume that she is wearing.

Apart from SPY x FAMILY we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.