Despite what may be thought and what is reflected in fan art and cosplay, Yor Forger of SPY x FAMILY she is not always dressed as the Thorn Princess or Princess of Thorns in the series.

This outfit is a very casual thing in the manga and anime. That elegant black dress is worn by Yor on his assassination missions and a few other occasions. Most of the time she is wearing a simple red sweater.

Especially when he’s at home. Likewise, she wears a gray uniform when she works as a government employee. It is the same one that she uses with her companions.

When she goes out with Loid or Anya she wears many different outfits. In that sense, she is a woman who loves to be well dressed and fashionable. From time to time the creator of the series, Tatsuya Endo, has looked for a way to diversify the appearance of her.

That is why on some occasion a series of illustrations appeared published in the manga where you can see some of the dresses and suits she wears in different situations.

The Thorn Princess has many styles and is something that its creator wanted to highlight. Sadly, many cosplayers are focused on just one of Yor Forger’s appearances from SPY x FAMILY and they do not contribute anything new when cosplaying this beautiful assassin.

Yor Forger in a cosplay attached to the manga

Yor Forger cosplay from SPY x FAMILY what we bring you now is a contribution from cosplayer HimekingCosplay (@lovehimeking). She decided to recreate Yor in a more original way, and that is why she chose one of the alternate costumes created by Tatsuya Endo.

While the hair is similarly styled, this one features an orange band with a bow. He still wears a black long-sleeved turtleneck sweater.

She also wears pants in different shades of green and white with a checkered pattern as well as a bag. The ensemble is completed with a pair of black shoes.

This Yor outfit is ideal for walking or shopping, as it is quite comfortable. It is a sign that she is not a simple ‘portrait’ and it is wise that this cosplayer recreated her in a different way and not just imitated the others.

