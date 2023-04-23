Yor Forger it shines in the wonderful cosplay realized by Shiroganewhich wanted to pay homage to one of the main characters of the anime Spy x Family with this beautiful set of photographs.

Civil servant by day, professional assassin by night, Yor married Twilight so she could continue to operate undisturbed and maintain her cover, while also adopting a daughter, Anya. She doesn’t know, however, that the former is a spy and the latter has psychic powers.

As you recall Shirogane was in Italy a few weeks ago and told on Instagram which was an experience “full of positive emotions”, in fact he wanted to thank his fans.

Among the most recent works of the famous Russian model stand out her interpretations of Camie from My Hero Academia, Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill and Yelan from Genshin Impact.