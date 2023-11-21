













Now the Japanese shipping company Tokai Kisen will offer its passengers an experience in the purest style of Spy x Family Inspired by the cruise adventure arc.

You see, passengers on the Salvia Maru ship – between November 25, 2023 and February 25, 2024 – will see all kinds of posters dedicated to the anime based on the original work by Tatsuya Endo.

Source: Tokai Kisen

Now, each “Tokyo Bay Night View Cruise” tour will come with a special ticket, a participation item and a series of stamps for attendees to fill out. Attendees will be able to play on this themed tour which departs in the afternoons from Yokohama and ends in Tokyo Takeshiba or Tokyo Islands.

To that we must add several collectible items that will be sold on cruise ships or in Shimapochi’s online store.

