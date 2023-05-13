













Spy x Family will celebrate Father’s Day with a promotion that will keep you awake

The special drink of Spy x Family it will taste like peanuts which is called “Boss Melty Cafe au Lait Happy Fragrant Peanuts” and belongs to the baseline of “Boss Melty Cafe au Lait“.

Next we show you the packaging that has three expressions of Anya stamped on itone from Yor, one from Loid and one from Bond, the family canine.

Those who purchase the peanut latte editions of boss, will have the opportunity to participate in a clothing raffle inspired by the characters of Spy x Family who, in addition, make the pose of Mr. Boss -focuses his profile-. The clothing line is made up of shirts in pink, yellow, red, green and gray colors; and pink and blue sweatshirts.

Source: Suntory

The drinks of Spy x Family will go on sale in Japan on June 6, despite the fact that Father’s Day is celebrated until June 18.

When does the second season of Spy x Family come out?

The anime is an adaptation of Tatsuya Endō’s manga. The second installment will arrive in the fall 2023 season, in the month of October.

The second part of the first season was released in the winter season 2022. So far the series has 25 episodes available on Crunchyroll.

