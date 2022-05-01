Some days ago we share that jujutsu kaisen will have its staging and now it is the turn of SPY x FAMILYonly in the case of this spring premiere it will be a musical.

As announced, it will be in the spring of next year that performances will begin at the Imperial Theater in Tokyo. After its premiere on this magnificent stage, it will begin a tour through Japanese lands from April to May 2023.

The cast of actors and actresses for the play is unknown. To such an extent that he is hardly looking for an actress to play Anya Forger.

TOHO is the company in charge of the production and intends to hold several auditions to find someone to bring him to life. Are you looking for a new promise for children’s theater?

It is not entirely clear from the little information available, but a girl could very well play the adorable Anya.

Source: CloverWorks/Wit Studio.

At least much more convincingly than any teenager who plays her pretending to be. Many stars started their careers when they were little.

So it could very well be the case of the actress in charge of Anya in the musical of SPY x FAMILY. What are the chances of seeing this play outside of Japan? The truth not many; they are usually unique to this nation.

Source: TOHO.

SPY x FAMILY Gets A Musical That Reflects Their Success

Only the most successful series get staging. There are the cases of Naruto Y one pieceand more recently, from My Hero Academia. These types of shows with real actors are performed frequently in the country of the Rising Sun.

But in the case of SPY x FAMILY, being a musical, perhaps there is a possibility that it will reach the West with another cast of artists. This possibility cannot be ruled out.

Especially since the plot of the series is more Western than Eastern. It is not for nothing that history plays with the idea of ​​a nation divided as the two Germanies were in the days of the Cold War.

That is why espionage and counterespionage, as well as the secret police and the tensions between various factions are some of its main themes. It is something that many still remember despite what happened in the 90s of the 20th century.

If you want to know more about SPY x FAMILY consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.