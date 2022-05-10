the series of Spy X Family It has become an almost instant success, with endearing characters for its fans, and an interesting story that gradually unfolds. However, the soul of the family Forge are their voice actors, who for a special episode were asked to draw their characters in their own style.

This was revealed with a key image for the anime’s fourth episode, which some fans of the franchise found quite suspicious. This led to the aforementioned performance, in which each of the actors brought the family to life, with styles that, while not as detailed, can at least pass as abstract painting.

Here you can see the image:

Takuya Eguchi (Loid) It is who created the image on the left, with pronounced lips and expressions very typical of a united family. Saori Hayami (Yor) brought to life the illustration in the middle, in which Anya His eyes are a bit far apart. By last, Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya) he did some pretty prominent art on the right, with shadows denoting classic animation.

The drawings shown above are proof that everyone has their way of interpreting the family Forge, although they coincide a lot in being outstanding voice actors in their profession. Although they are not used for the final product, having this type of interaction is important, especially to know how much love they have for their characters.

Via: comic book