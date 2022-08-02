Since the premiere of SPY X FAMILY we have not stopped seeing one after another cosplay of Yor Forger. The also known as thorn princess quickly became a fan favorite. Now we bring you one that, in addition to being very faithful, is quite daring.

The artist behind this cosplay of Yor Forger it is Epic Internet GF. A cosplayer well known on instagram for her daring characterizations. In his past he has given life to different characters from anime and video games. He now she touched the Forger matriarch.

As you can see, the cosplayer did an excellent job of embodying thorn princess. Her leather dress is very similar to what we have seen in the anime. Not to mention, she gave him the extra touch of posing with good Yor’s deadly weapon of choice.. It is certainly one of the best we have seen.

Source: Epic Internet GF

Of course it didn’t stop with bringing life to thorn princess. He also gave us a cosplay of Yor Forger when supposedly she is a simple employee of the city hall. With his typical red sweater and that appearance that does not kill a fly. Although obviously both have the touch of Epic Internet GF.

Both characterizations have a large number of likes and many more positive comments. Surely Epic Internet GF is very happy with the result and the reception of the public. If you liked her work, be sure to follow her on Instagram where it will surely continue to surprise us.

Who is Yor Forger?

Yor Forger She is one of the protagonists of the manga and anime. SPY X FAMILY. Together with Loid Forger they create the illusion that they are an ordinary family, when the reality is very different. For example, she is a skilled assassin with the nickname of thorn princess.

Source: Wit Studio

With Anya Forgerhis supposed daughter, Yor has become one of his most popular characters. Something that also skyrocketed with the recent premiere of her anime. Perhaps with the arrival of its second season we will see more of these cosplay of Yor Forger. What did you think of the Epic Internet GF?

