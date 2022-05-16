Spy x Family will have a kawaii figure of Anya Forger that will end up stealing your heart, since you can put it in the palm of your hand to accompany you at tea time.

Manufactured by MEGA HOBBYthis nice collectible belongs to the collection Rukappuwhich is born from the way the phrase ‘look up’ sounds in Japanese.

The Anya Forger kawaii figure is only 11 centimeters tall and it has some features that you are going to love, but before I tell you about them I leave you the image so that you can appreciate it properly.

She looks so cute that we can’t handle her. Image: MEGAHOBBY.

The neck of this figure is movable, so you will have the freedom to adjust its angle of gaze, either sideways, up or down.

As you can see, the expression on her face shows some surprise and happiness, so you can use her to adorn just about any part of your collection.

The perfect companion for your afternoon tea. Image: MEGAHOBBY.

How much does the Anya Forger kawaii figure cost?

this collectible It will be released on October 27 and will be priced at 3,498 yen, or $27.s, the equivalent of $541 Mexican pesos.

At the moment we have only seen it available in Japan, but distributors will surely begin to appear that send to other parts of the world.

With this figure, Anya Forger joins other famous characters who also made it to the Rukappu collectionwhich has collaborated with Naruto, Evangelion, Kimetsu no Yaiba, One Pieceand many more.

All the models are small and with a joint in the neck, so you can look them up at your favorite figure dealer if you want something else.

Spy x Family still broadcast and premieres Saturdays on Crunchyrollin case you want to be aware of what happens with the adventures of the peculiar Forger family.

