The Forger family has become a fun anime icon. The series has action, fun, tenderness and maybe even some romance. However, we know that The situation is difficult because Spy x Family It is full of secrets.

In the end, the particular family is made up of a psychic, a murderer, a spy and an intrepid dog who present us with adventures that increasingly have more emotional overtones.

Although we still don’t know how everything will end, The trip will be full of brotherhood and action. Remember that this questionnaire took into account the nuclear family, so it only considers the main characters. Let’s hope for an ending that leaves us surprised and very happy, without further ado, I leave you the test:

See also Run to download it! An exclusive will leave the PlayStation Plus Collection What is one of the qualities that people most mention that you possess? Intelligence. Your playful energy. Tenderness. Motor dexterity. How important are childhoods to the world? They are the most important thing in the world! You have to work hard for them! They are the basis of the new society. We should worry more about them. Let’s see, well yes, they are important little people. NO? They are the happiness of the world. They are the most beautiful thing in the world. I really like spending time with children, they teach us a lot. What do you think of the bad people in the world? We should try to reform them. We wonder why they are evil? We have to finish them. You have to lock them up. What would be your main skill in a world full of dangers?

Quick context analysis. More mental issues. Psychoanalysis of enemies to predict movements. Hand-to-hand combat. Yes, I have many friends who are practically my family. Clear! It is the only true love. Life is unfair and that causes bonds to fall apart. People are treacherous. Do you consider yourself a smiling person? Yeah. We all have smiles, we are all smiling. Depends on the situation. No. When you meet someone you like, how do you behave? You have to keep your distance and try to go very slowly. See also Assassin's Creed Mirage would have a duration of 20 to 25 hours of gameplay You have to be super friendly but with certain limits. HEY, let’s be very funny and fun. Oh, we have to impress, let’s behave as if we were decent. You enter a classroom and you need to socialize more because teams must be formed, what do you do? I will go to the person who seems most intelligent, it will surely help me later. I stay in the corner and wait for someone to need me. I am the center of attention, someone will talk to me immediately. I talk to everyone and even get the other teams to form. What do you do when you get angry?

Zen mode, you have to learn to manage emotions. I cry. I get very demanding. I go for a walk. Test: Which Spy x Family character are you? Yor Briar You are a very committed person with everything you do, however, you need a little work on your security to be more assertive. You have to improve your management of emotions so as not to lose control of yourself and the situations that depend on you. The past is complicated, but a new perspective on things could improve your life. You are the wonder of Spy x Family! Loid Forger You are a very analytical person, but you are also very loving. You have a broad capacity to manage and recognize your emotions. Your mind and your heart have a perfect balance. Furthermore, your freshness and firmness are very unique qualities. You are perfect to be the sophisticated spy of Spy x Family. Anya Forger You are a very charismatic, smiling, and energetic person. You are a little afraid to show yourself as you really are, but your heart is huge, because of this you have a wide capacity to make friends. You are a fun person who knows how to ask for affection. Furthermore, you are endowed with a very special tenderness. You are the gem of Spy x Family! See also Avatar 2: The Way of Water, the first trailer has arrived Bond Forger The cutest Spy x Family character is Bond! So you are the cutest, softest and most fearless facet of the series. Bond came as an extension of Anya and in this way he bequeathed a radical freshness. You are a precious support for everyone and you generate a beautiful atmosphere, you share the best of yourself. Stay healthy!

What do you think? Do you think you would be this type of person in the Forger family? Are you happy with your Spy x Family character assignment? Tell me in comments.

Where can I watch Spy x Family?

The first season of Spy x Family is available on Crunchyroll. The 25 chapters have dubbing and subtitles. The movie Code White It is announced for December 2023 and we know that it has a completely original script by the author.

The manga of the work is licensed by Panini, which translates, edits and distributes it in Mexico.. Currently the work has twelve compilation volumes that compile just under 90 chapters.

