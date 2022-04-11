New anime season, new series coming: CloverWorks And WIT Studio are working on the animated adaptation of SPY x FAMILYmanga born from the pen of Tatsuya Endo, who also took care of the story and the script. The manga, currently in publication in the digital magazine Shonen Jump + owned by Shueishawas published here in Italy by Sandwiches through Planet Manga. However, not everyone has the space in the bookstore to buy the eight volumes released so far, so let’s figure out where to see SPY x FAMILY in streaming sub ita.

Where to see it? At the moment, SPY x FAMILY is being streamed legal sub ita on the Sony-owned Crunchyroll platform, and you can catch up on the first episode by following this link. For a while longer, all users will be able to watch the first episodes of the spring season series for free, simply waiting a week longer than Premium users. Unfortunately, this possibility will not last much longer, in fact Crunchyroll itself has announced that it will soon change its business model becoming exclusively an SVOD service, or subscription video on demand: the possibility of viewing the episodes with advertising for free will be eliminated, and it will be instead it is necessary to subscribe to a Premium subscription to be able to see the catalog in its entirety, a catalog that according to the company should expand considerably in the coming months.

Below we can see a synopsis of the story.

FROM THE BRILLIANT AUTHOR OF TISTA AND GEKKA BIJIN, THE ACTION-COMEDY OF THE MOMENT! HERE IS THE MANGA THAT REVOLUTIONIZED THE GENRE OF SPY STORIES! Codename: Twilight. She can change her face in a second. You can thwart the launch of a missile just before the irreparable. It can accomplish impossible feats. But nothing prepared him for the next mission: to find a wife (and son!) In a week …