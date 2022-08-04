As the second half of the anime arrives SPY x FAMILY fans kill time by reading the manga and doing other activities. Among them the fan artand of course the cosplaywhere the favorite is Yor Forger.

Especially with his appearance of the thorn princess either Princess of Thorns. It is the aspect that this character acquires when he accepts an elimination mission. She’s not an accomplished professional assassin for nothing.

Yes ok Yor tries to pretend that she is a government employee, and more recently, a housewife, there are times when she cannot completely hide her profession.

We recommend: SPY X FAMILY: Thorn Princess comes to life in the most daring Yor Forger cosplay.

Especially when it comes to his tremendous athletic abilities. That’s why when he works out next to Anya It needs moderation but it costs a lot. For example, when her adopted daughter was kidnapped by thugs, it showed her knowledge in combat.

Font: Instagram.

When he drinks liquor, his training in SPY x FAMILY. But sometimes he does it casually, like when he stopped a tray from falling to the ground or throwing a ball.

It reaches the point of showing a threatening face when someone bothers someone. Anya. Not for nothing does he feel a special affection for her. So it’s not at all strange that the murderous appearance of Yor Forger be so popular in the world of cosplay current.

Font: Instagram.

Staryuuki gets a Yor Forger cosplay

The cosplay of Yor Forger of SPY x FAMILY that on this occasion we share is a contribution of the cosplayer and influencer Star Yūki either staryuuki (@staryuukiii). This interpretation takes into account most of the details of the character.

Font: Instagram.

Among them the black dress with a red interior adorned with roses and the headband with golden roses. What we must say is that the rods or spines on the sides of this headdress cannot be seen well.

Font: Instagram.

Nor can the character’s characteristic earrings be seen, although he does wear the stilettos. Other elements present in this cosplay They are a pair of gloves without tips and boots in black.

Font: Instagram.

In short, this interpretation takes into account some details, although it can still be perfected. The use of contact lenses for the eyes of Yor and a correct setting would be good elements to achieve it.

In addition to SPY x FAMILY we have more anime information. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.