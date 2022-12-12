On December 10, the 23rd episode of the anime of SPY x FAMILYPerfect Path, which focused on Loid Forger and Fiona Frost but also made Yor shine.

In such a way that it came to light that she was one of the strongest characters in the anime world. That due to the enormous strength that she demonstrated when playing a tennis game against Fiona.

What happens is that Loid and Fiona finished with the mission in which they were both disguised as a married couple of professional tennis players. This is how they had to face several rivals and the final couple was very complicated.

Not so much because of their technical ability but because of all the traps they used. In the end they ended up winning and both shared the car to return to their homes. Going in this they found Anya and Yor.

It is in this way that she takes the opportunity to challenge Yor in this episode of SPY x FAMILY. This is how he intends to show Loid that he deserves to be by his side; she has been in love with him for years.

But things did not turn out as he thought. Fiona Frost is very strong but Yor Forger is much stronger. The first ball Yor threw tore it to shreds, and the second shot out with a deadly meteor effect. It was something impressive!

Why is Yor Forger so strong in SPY x FAMILY?

Yor Forger’s strength in SPY x FAMILY It is due to the hard training she had since she was a child. She is a member of the Garden, an elite unit of assassins in the employ of the Ostanian government.

Its members are given the most difficult and complicated assassination missions. So from young Yor trained very hard. To such a degree that he broke his brother Yuri’s ribs with a simple hug.

The stilettos he uses are deadly. In the manga he can throw them with such force that they go through objects like bullets. But he almost never does as he prefers to use them for hand-to-hand combat.

He also has unmatched athletic abilities. Like the video that we shared with you at the beginning where she demonstrates her skills in parkour. It is not for nothing that she has the nickname of the Thorn Princess or Princess of Thorns. That’s why Fiona decided to train more to beat her.

Also SPY x FAMILY we have more anime information at EarthGamer.