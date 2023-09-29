













Spy x Family: Second season will have a simulcast through Crunchyroll









The second season of Spy x Family will return to our screens from October 7, 2023, immediately after its broadcast in Japan, in other words, in simulcast format. So from that date on we can expect a new chapter every Saturday.

The new season features a collaborative adaptation between WIT Studio (Attack on Titan, VINLAND SAGA, Ranking of Kings) and CloverWorks (Horimiya, My Dress-Up Darling). We will again follow the story of our particular spy family.

However, the new trailer allows us to see the characters interacting more closely. Yor begins to have new thoughts that could change the whole world of Spy x Family.

Source: CloverWorks & WIT Studio

Next the cast of Japanese voices that bring our favorite characters to life:

Takuya Eguchi like Loid Forger.

like Loid Forger. Saori Hayami like Yor Forger.

like Yor Forger. Atsumi Tanezaki like Anya Forger.

like Anya Forger. Kenichirou Matsuda as Bond Forger/Narrator.

as Bond Forger/Narrator. Hiroyuki Yoshino Like Franky Franklin.

Like Franky Franklin. Yuhko Kaida like Sylvia Sherwood.

like Sylvia Sherwood. Kazuhiro Yamaji like Henry Henderson.

like Henry Henderson. Kensho Ono like Yuri Briar.

like Yuri Briar. Natsumi Fujiwara like Damian Desmond.

like Damian Desmond. Emiri Kato like Becky Blackbell.

like Becky Blackbell. Ayane Sakura like Fiona Frost.

Spy x Family It achieved enormous success since its premiere. Fans are eager for his return. On the other hand, manga publication continues.

We recommend you: Anime like Spy x Family: Small, fabulous and somewhat dangerous new families

How many manga chapters does Spy x Family have?

For the month of Octoberthe work of Spy x Family It will have eleven compilation volumes that will bring together just under 90 chapters.

The first season of the series is available on Crunchyroll. On the other hand, a movie was announced for December 2023. This new installment will have a completely original story.

