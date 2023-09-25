The official website of the anime SPY×FAMILY revealed the main trailer for its second season. The video shows and previews the opening song of the second season titled Kurakura performed by Ado, and the closing song Todome no Ichigeki (Final Blow) performed by Vaundy with Cory Wong. The opening song single will be released on October 5, and the ending song will be released on October 8.

Singer-songwriter Meiyo wrote the lyrics and music for Ado’s song, and Yoko Kanno arranged and performed the music on the track. The second season of the anime will premiere on October 7 on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting channels at 9:00 am Mexico City Time and 11:00 pm Japan Time (JST). The anime will air on other channels at a later date.

Kazuhiro Furuhashi returns as director for the second season at WIT and CloverWorks studios. Takahiro Harada also returns as assistant director. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury) is the series’ new script supervisor, replacing Furuhashi. Assistant script supervisors for the series include Daishiro Tanimura and Ayumu Hisao. Kazuaki Shimada returns as character designer and [K]NoW_NAME is again the music producer. Shōji Hata is the sound director.

The movie Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White will be released on December 22. It will be a completely new work with an original story.

The first half of the first season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll aired the first half as it aired and is also available in an English dubbed version. The second half of the anime premiered in Japan in October 2022 and Crunchyroll aired the series as it aired.

Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Rurouni Kenshin, Getbackers, 2019 Dororo) directed the anime at Wit Studio and CloverWorks. Kazuaki Shimada (The Promised Neverland) designed the characters and [K]NoW_NAME (Fairy gone, Dorohedoro, Sakura Quest) was the music producer. The manga inspired a stage adaptation in March-May 2023.

Via: Anime News Network

Editor’s note: Once again, I’m going to need a retelling or watching the entire series again so I can be completely aware of what’s happening without missing any details.