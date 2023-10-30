













Spy x Family: Second Season Reveals Trailer for “Great Cruise Adventure” Arc









The second season of Spy x Family will begin adapting the “Great Cruise Adventure” arc from next week. A new trailer was released and allows us to see the great movement that our favorite family will have in this new chapter of their life.

The trailer shows us the Forgers embarking on a cruise that could take them far from the adventures we were used to.

The new movie Spy x Family titled Code White will premiere in Japan on December 22, 2023 but a launch window for other parts of the world has not yet been announced.

Spy x Family follows the Forgers who are a family built by agent Loid who seeks to infiltrate a school to gather certain information that could save the world. To do this he will recruit a wife who is actually a murderer and a little girl who is a psychic.

Source: Wit Studio

The Forger family holds many secrets that are slowly revealed while endangering the youngest members of the family.

Where can I watch Spy x Family?

The first season of Spy x Family is available on Crunchyroll which is also distributing its second installment. There are currently 29 chapters in the repertoire.

The manga is edited and translated into Spanish by the Panini label.

