The second season of Spy x Family will arrive in the fall season of 2023, on October 7. In Japan it will be broadcast on certain services: TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and TVQ; After this date the series will be broadcast on new media. In other words, it will have an exclusive premiere.

Along with the issue date, a new key art was released which allows us to see Anya Forger in a pair of particularly contrasting settings. Firstly we can see her little girl next to her peculiar family and on the other hand, we get a glimpse of her with her school friends.

We know that history increasingly reaches a more critical moment. Let’s see how this new family manages to confront crime while generating a brotherly bond.

¡Spy x Family returns in the fall 2023 season!

When will the Spy x Family: Code White movie be released?

On December 22, the saga film will be released in Japan. It has already been revealed that it will be a completely new story, in other words, independent of the original, so we could find multiple surprises.

Tatsuya Endō, the mangaka of the series, was in charge of the story and character design. In addition to that he supervised the film.

Source: Wit Studio and CloverWorks

The production of the animation was carried out by Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

Below other members of the team:

Director: Takashi Katagiri.

Screenwriter: Ichiro Okouchi.

Character design: Kazuaki Shimada.

Subcharacter Designer: Kana Ishida.

Lead animation director: Kyoji Asano.

Animation supervisor: Kazuhiro Furuhashi.

Musical production: [K]NoW_NAME.

Sound director: Shōji Hata.

We hope the film reaches LATAM as quickly as possible!

