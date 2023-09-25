













Spy x Family: Second season feels close and this new trailer has already excited us









The trailer for the second season of Spy x Family presents the new opening theme of the series. This one will be performed by Ado and is titled “Kurakura.” However, the main theme will be performed by Vaundy ft. Cory Wong and is called “Todome no Ichigeki”.

The full opening song single will be released on October 5, and the ending song will be released on October 8.

The second season of Spy x Family will premiere on October 7, 2023, exclusively on certain Japanese television channels (TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting). After the premiere, the anime will be released to other services.

The trailer lets us see what we can expect from the new season. It focuses on the Forger couple who interact between the danger of strong threats; However, we are also allowed to observe how Yor and Loid begin to forge a closer and more real bond.

For its part, little Anya will have to deal with her school lifeit is evident that it is starting to get complicated for him and in addition to that, he will have the usual adventures with other little ones.

On the other hand, we can also see the tension that is generated between hidden associations. Yor will be in more danger than before, it looks like. Let’s see what kind of lines the Forger family will face this time around.

Where can I watch Spy x Family?

Crunchyroll has the complete first season of the anime available in its catalog, it consists of 25 chapters.

Among other matters, the release date of the White Code installment, the film, was announced. Its release date in Japan will be December 22, 2023. It was announced that it will be a completely new work, from the story.

