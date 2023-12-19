













Spy x Family says goodbye to its second season with a trailer full of emotion









The preview of chapter 12 – the last of the second season of Spy x Family; which in the original sequence is number 37 – left us with a very interesting taste in our mouths.

The trailer reminds us of Anya's first meeting with her father Loid Forger, and their eventual reunion with Yor. A little later, she even shows the adoption of the little psychic's faithful puppy. In this way we have a picture of memories that will fill us with nostalgia.

After this, the reality of the family of Spy x Family who is on a cruise ship while both Yor and Loid undertake interesting missions.

Source: Shuēisha

The most amazing thing is the lengths Yor will go to to be with his family, which he now truly appreciates and cares for. Plus, it looks like Loid is starting to feel the same way. The second season of Spy x Family It will close with a flourish; and will leave us prepared to have an excellent Christmas.

We recommend you: Spy x Family: Anya and Google team up so you can learn how to use Lens for your searches

When is the Spy x Family movie coming out?

The movie of Spy x Family: Code White will arrive on December 22, 2023 on Japanese cinema screens, However, a fixed release date for world cinemas has not yet been announced.

On the other hand, given the success of the series, The film is expected to arrive in Latin America in the first half of 2024 –it has already been announced for theaters in the United States–.

The first two seasons of the series are available on Crunchyrollwhile the manga, still in serialization, is updated biweekly on MangaPlus.

