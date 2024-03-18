













Spy x Family returns for a special and could announce the next season of the anime









Spy x Family is an anime series that premiered in the fall of 2022, after its great success, the installment had an almost immediate second season. Likewise, a movie arrived in the fall of 2023 and now there could be a special event that finally announces the long-awaited third season.

The anime by Wit Studio is based on the original manga work by Tatsuya Endo. At the moment, The title has 96 chapters and is delivered biweekly. You can read the last three chapters through Manga Plus free and legal.

After the release of the film Spy x Family: Code White —which was a completely original work and independent of the manga—the third season has not yet been announced. However, now that there will be a special event, fans do not rule out thehe chance is the right time to announce the new season.

The event is called Spy x Family: Anime Extra Mission and it was reported through the anime's official social media accounts. The show will take place in Japan, Sunday, June 9, 2024will be an open event from 11:30 a.m. and will begin at 1:00 p.m.

An official poster has been revealed that will take your breath away.

We can see the cast gathered in a very flirty uniform. Obviously includes Bond!

What will Spy x Family: Anime Extra Mission be about?

The event will bring together the main voice cast of the anime series. So the Forger family will come together and perform readings of completely original new stories, live voice-overs and even chat about behind-the-scenes stories.

In this way, many unknown details will be revealed to us and perhaps some hint will be revealed about when we could expect the third season of Spy x Family.

Passes can be purchased from this moment and the prices would be as follows:

SS seat: 8,250 yen (tax included).

Seat S: 7,150 yen (tax included).

Seat A: 6,050 yen (tax included).

The original voice cast is as follows:

Lloyd Forger: Takuya Eguchi.

Anya Forger: Atsumi Tanezaki.

Yoru Forger: Saori Hayami.

Bond Forger: Kenichiro Matsuda.

Yuri Brier: Kensho Ono.

Damian Desmond: Natsumi Fujiwara.

Becky Blackbell: Emiri Kato.

Fiona Frost: Ayane Sakura.

Are you ready for a third season of Spy x Family?

