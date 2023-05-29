













Spy x Family promotes second season with fun illustrations

Spy x Family is the manga work written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo.. In 2022 it had an anime adaptation by Wit Studio & CloverWorks. After the great success of its first season that consisted of two parts, a new installment was announced almost immediately, its second season will arrive in the fall of 2022.

Because of this, they were released. two special illustrations to announce the return of Spy x Family. We show them to you below:

Source: Toho Animation.

Source: Toho Animation.

However, that is not all for this anime series, in fact, his first feature film will open in theaters in Japan on December 22, 2023. However, there is still no news about its international launch. Although, due to its large wave of fans, its transmission may be mobilized.

How many manga chapters does Spy x Family have?

At the moment, the manga series has 81 chapters. The last and first three are available on MangaPlus. New deliveries can be read every Sunday.

Who is Anya Forger?

She is the supposed daughter of the Forger couple. However, this family hides a great secret, in reality they are a couple made up of a spy and a murderer who are on a special mission and for this they have a family façade. However, her daughter is just as special as they are, as she is a telepath. If you are interested in telepaths, we invite you to browse What the maid saw. eight psychic tales by Yasutaka Tsutsui.

