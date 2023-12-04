













The movie of anime of Spy x Family: Code White will hit movie screens on December 22, 2023. And it has already announced several alternative projects, one of them is a collaboration with one of the popular video games of CAPCOM: Street Fighter 6.

It was also announced that, despite being a completely new project, with specially written scripts, the film will have an adaptation to sleeve which will be released the same day that the Christmas feature film is released.

In this way we can see that, Spy x Family: Code White It has several alternative projects. However, the trailer lets us see Chun Lee’s serious battle against Yor Forger, and it looks like it will be very exciting.

The preview only presents the two fighters in their positions prior to the match, After exchanging a few blows, they both smile when his legs are fully in an attack. So, it looks like we can expect something friendly. It will be fantastic!

Source: CAPCOM – WIT STUDIO

Street Fighter 6 It arrived on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms on June 2, 2023. For its part, the exciting event will arrive on January 9. The second season of the Forgers’ anime series premiered on October 7 in the fall 2023 season.

Where can I watch Spy x Family?

The anime series Spy x Family is available on Crunchyroll. Currently, the first season is complete in the catalog, it consists of 25 chapters, while the second installment is currently broadcast.

On the other hand, the manga can be read on MangaPlus. Let us remember that the last chapter is the ninetieth and that the series is a monthly publication.

