Due to the release of the anime of SPY x FAMILY the popularity of the series continues to rise and that applies equally to its characters. In special to Anyaso popular in fan artAnd of course Yorwhich stands out a lot in the world of cosplay.

It is an everyday thing to see a tribute to them in the most varied possible ways. But on this occasion what we share with you is an attempt to look towards the future of the series by merging concepts.

It is a contribution from cosplayer Rouse either Pixie-Cosplay (@pixie_cosplay_). What she did was imagine with her cosplay how could it look Anya as an adult

So he mixed elements of the appearance of Yor with her. Especially the dress that the latter uses in her assassination missions; that’s like the thorn princess either Princess of Thorns. But the suit has a few adjustments.

What happens is that it has sections that are reminiscent of the suit of the school where he studies Anyathe Eden Academy. That is why it has some details in gold color.

But it also retains the peculiar ‘horns’ that this girl wears in her hair and which she always maintains. The same can be said of her pink hair, only instead of short it is long like the one she usually wears. Yor. East cosplay of Anya he still retains his green eyes.

When will Anya and company return in the SPY x FAMILY anime?

According to what was planned, it will be in the fall that the anime of SPY x FAMILY, but still does not have a precise release date. Again, CloverWorks Y Wit Studio they will be in charge.

Back to the topic of this cosplay of Anya as an adult it’s hard to say if she’ll ever wear the garb of Yor. He knows that his adoptive mother is an assassin but so far he seems to not fully understand what such a profession entails.

Besides that Yor she doesn’t usually wear her black dress in front of her. Another question is that it is logical that when Anya be an adult wear not one but several outfits different from those of the Eden Academy.

The cosplay done by Rouse it takes already known elements to imagine it in the future, which is valid. But let’s hope Tatsuya Endocreator of the series, be much more imaginative when representing her as an adult.

