the fame of Yor Forger in SPY x FAMILY is still in force and that is something that takes various forms, not only as official products but also in expressions of fans such as fan arts and until the cosplay.

Perhaps part of his appeal is the kind of life he leads. On the one hand, she is a housewife and adoptive mother of Anya. On the other hand, she has a job as a government employee. And it is not possible to forget the facet of her professional assassin either.

That’s under the code name of thorn princess wave Princess of Thorns. when you take this role Yor it is deadly efficient and effective. Until now he has fulfilled all the assassination missions that have been entrusted to him.

We recommend: SPY x FAMILY: The second part already has a release date and will arrive soon.

All due to the great physical training to which she was subjected since her childhood. She is in excellent physical condition; she is gifted with tremendous physical strength and stamina, even on a mental level.

Font: Instagram.

But not only that, but it can even resist some types of poison. It is something that appears in the manga and that was left out of the anime of SPY x FAMILY; maybe CloverWorks Y Wit Studio have saved it for the second half.

What never changes with respect to Yor Forger It is the suit that he uses for his missions and it is his most popular appearance in the world of cosplay. It is quite attractive and striking.

Font: Instagram.

A Yor Forger cosplay that comes from Mexico

The cosplay of Yor Forger of SPY x FAMILY What we now bring to you is a contributionand of the cosplayer Blue (@deadinblue_). As you can see, it retains several elements of this assassin’s appearance.

Font: Instagram.

Among them the black dress, although its design is not exactly the same. Even the red interior adorned with motifs alluding to roses is missing. She also wears tights with sneakers, all in black, when in the original costume they are boots.

Font: Instagram.

maybe this cosplay it is an example of how to put together an interpretation with what someone has at hand. But one cannot speak of reliability as elements that are present in the interpretations of other sources are absent. cosplayers.

In addition to SPY x FAMILY we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.