The live action of Spy x Family which will be released in Japanese theaters, already has the full cast. There will be four little ones that will give life to Anya Forger.

The main cast is made up of:

Risa Masuda: the main Anya

Win Morisaki: Loid

Fuka Yuzuki: Yor

During the FNS Music Festival the performers of the musical were announced:

Massive Laughter

Aoi Ikemura

miharu izawa

Miharu Fukuchi

Source: Toho

The four little ones showed great acting skills, even those who did better, had the opportunity to expose their interpretation through the official sites of this play.

Source: Toho

the musical of Spy x Family will run at the Imperial Theater in Tokyo from March 8 to 29, 2023. Subsequently, there will be a tour of the different theaters in Japan on the following dates:

Hyogo Performing Arts Center KOBELCO in Hyogo in April

Fukuoka Hakataza in May

G2 was in charge of the script and lyrics, he is also the director.

What is Spy x Family about?

It tells the story of a “family” with different interests, since each member has a specific mission because the parents work for national security.

The father is a spy who must discover and protect information to avoid a war of nations, however, for that he must infiltrate a school. Because of this, he needs a screen, so he is assigned a very interesting family.

The first anime adaptation came out in April 2022 and the second season is streaming, available through Crunchyroll, dubbed and subtitled.

The mother is a professional assassin and the supposed daughter a telepath. We have an explosive family.

His manga came out in 2019, he is in charge of Shueisha’s Shōnen Jump+. It is written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endō.

