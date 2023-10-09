













This has been circulating on the Internet for some time now and you can see the smallest of the Forgers appearing in a challenging way. Sometimes the idea is that she challenges a character in question, and other times she appears to help someone using her powers.

This meme SPY x FAMILY, at least in the anime, has to do with Loid and Yor going out on a date. Anya is left in the care of Franky Franklin but she is not calm.

So he ‘confronts’ Franky, telling him that he wants to follow his parents to prevent things from going wrong on their date or someone interrupting them.

So her ‘babysitter’ – at least temporarily – agrees to accompany her just to see what will happen and discover if things are going badly for poor Loid.

The pose that Anya Forger takes in this part of the first episode of the second season of SPY x FAMILY It’s the same one from the meme. Fans have used it insistently by inserting Anya into different scenarios.

For example, in the manga naruto or even the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. That even applies to the new wave of episodes of the latter as you can see in one of the memes we shared with you. But it also happens in other series.

Those are the cases of those of bleach or even Fist of the North Star. This meme is funny because no one imagines this character SPY x FAMILY meaning a challenge for those it challenges or with whom it intends to fight.

At the end of the day, the only thing Anya has is the power to read minds, which allows her to anticipate what an enemy is going to do, in addition to her intelligence and quick thinking. She has taken advantage of that more than once.

