2022 ended, and because of this, we can finally obtain different types of statistics on the popularity of our favorite content. One of the most interesting is about anime views on streaming services. streaming2022 crowned Spy x Family as the most popular.

It does not matter if the content is new or from past seasons, what is considered is that it has been consumed in 2022. The ranking of the most popular anime is undoubtedly one of Japan’s most prominent concerns, this time ,the spy and killer family anime is crowned as the most reproduced on several of the major streaming services.

Below is the list of results from different streaming services:

Disney Plus Japan:

SPY x FAMILY Summer Time Rendering Chainsaw Man Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury bleach urusei yatsura Jujutsu Kaisen demon slayer Blue Lock Attack on Titan

We can see that also appears in the top 5 Chainsaw Manin positions below also appears Attack on Titan Y Jujutsu Kaisen.

Amazon Prime Video

SPY x FAMILY Chainsaw Man Blue Lock Lycoris Recoil My Hero Academia Shin Chan bleach Made In Abyss Bocchi the Rock! Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

For its part, Amazon’s popularity list revealed that spy anime is also followed by Chainsaw Man. Again they appear Blue Lock, Bleach, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury.

Also Netflix revealed its list of most watched anime through its subscription service.

SPY x FAMILY Chainsaw Man demon slayer one piece JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Summer Time Rendering Jujutsu Kaisen Blue Lock Romantic Killer Kingdom

SPY x FAMILY is followed again by Chainsaw Man. and it is reiterated Blue Lock and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Where to see Spy x Family?

If you want to see this original series by Tetsuya Endoh, we recommend that you take a look through Crunchyroll, which is a streaming service which has the first season available with its two respective parts and that you can enjoy with Spanish subtitles for our region.

