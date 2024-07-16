Spy x Family is still confirmed as one of the manga/anime of the moment and this, obviously, is also reflected in the activity of cosplayers, given the presence of a female protagonist of great charm and charisma, as demonstrated by this splendid Yor Forger cosplay from Enakoa famous figure in Japan for this activity.

Yor is one of the main characters of Spy x Family, if not the real protagonist, at least in terms of visibility, also thanks to her cute appearance which however hides a notable lethality, due to the double personality which characterizes her and which she also shares with the other main characters in the series.

Yor is in fact officially, at least on the surface, only the young and charming wife of special agent Loid Forger, who in turn leads a double life with his identity kept secret, but is in truth also an assassin recruited by the Garden entity.