Just like you just read. On the official Twitter account of Spy x Family it is possible to appreciate a publication dedicated to this powerful collaboration with the next film of Mission Impossible where the characters from the live-action poster are replaced with those from the anime series.

Now, the first one that has Tom Cruise It is to promote the premiere of the film by the American actor, which is, at least in Japan, for July 21, while the film that puts the Forger family on the screen will be released until Friday, April 22 in the Country of Rising Sun.

From there, the same publication invites its audience to go see both films that will surely excite espionage fans.

When does the second season of Spy x Family premiere?

In addition to their respective film that will be released in December 2023, which has their collaboration with mission impossible 8, for the fall season starting in October we will have the second season of Spy x Family.

The second season of this beloved anime will see the return of the same voice actors you fell in love with when this series first came out in 2022.

On the other hand, the story seems to not leave the same structure as the first, since it indicates that it will cover between 5 or 6 volumes of the manga that are just over 40 chapters. That is to say, there is a lot of history to tell and cover throughout the 25 episodes that the anime will have, taking into account the ending of the film.

