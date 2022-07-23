Although the series of SPY x FAMILY has been between us for a long time due to the manga of Tatsuya Endo, it is fair to say that his popularity exploded with the anime. This also applies to his characters, such as Yor Forgervery popular in the fan art Y cosplay.

Despite the fact that the first half of the animated adaptation came to an end weeks ago, it is still the favorite of many. Especially those who appreciate its darker and more fearsome side.

In addition to being a housewife and government employee Yor she is also an efficient and lethal assassin. She uses the code name of thorn princess wave Princess of Thorns.

When she is on an assassination mission, she usually wears a black dress whose upper part is made up of straps. Inside it has a red pattern with rose designs. In addition to the above, he wears a headband with two flowers of this type on the sides.

Only they are golden, the same color as the headband, where a couple of rods or thorns also appear. She usually wears high heeled black boots while her hands are covered in blunt gloves.

To the above we must add a pair of sharp stilettos, which are his favorite weapons in SPY x FAMILY. It is in this guise that a large number of cosplayers take inspiration to do cosplay of Yor Forger.

A Yor Forger cosplay between two works by Fabibi

With the popularity of Yor Forger of SPY x FAMILY the known cosplayer fabibi decided to dedicate a cosplaywhich he shared through a video. The thing is that she decided to show it under her two different jobs.

When you start the video you can see Yor in her classic red sweater and black pants, which is how she usually dresses as a housewife. But as the filming progresses she can be seen suddenly changing into the assassin outfit.

East cosplay reflects the change in role Yor inside the family Forge. Before the eyes of Anya Y Loid she pretends to dedicate herself to housework but when they call her she changes to her role as a murderer.

This side of his personality is not shown when he is with family, although sometimes it comes out in one way or another. Especially when he shows his athletic abilities, which are far superior to other people.

