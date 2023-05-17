Spy x Family is preparing to give a big exhibition in the spring, for both the anime and the manga, and Spy x Family is building buzz with a special new trailer. the sleeve of Spy x Family of Tatsuya Endo is bigger than ever, coming off one of the most successful years in franchise history.

In 2022, the manga not only reached new massive sales milestones, but the anime adaptation of Spy x Family, which quickly conquered the world. Now, Spy x Family carry that success into 2023 as well.

Spy x Family is preparing to take the world by storm this year with new manga and anime releases planned for the next few months, and that starts with a new special exhibition coming to Japan.

Starting in July, a new expo will be held in Japan to celebrate the original manga of Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo, and will feature art from Endo’s wildly popular series. To celebrate this event, Spy x Family has released a new trailer that is exciting fans with what they can expect to see. Check out below!

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I need more chapters of this series that is great before I forget everything. What envy that in Japan they will have this expo!