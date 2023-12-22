













Spy x Family episode 37 of season 2: when to watch the new episode and at what time









Spy x Family is an anime series that consists of two seasons. The first was launched in April 2022 and had 25 episodes. The second season premiered in autumn 2023 and will end with the twelfth episode. However, in the running numbering, chapter 12 corresponds to number 37 of the anime.

Spy x Family: When does episode 37 of season 2 premiere?

Episode 37 of season 2 of Spy x Family will be released on December 23, 2023. The series aired every Saturday from the first episode.

The last episode of the season is titled “Part of the Family” while the previous one was called “Love in Berlint/The Daily Life of Nightfall.” In chapter 37, little Becky was hilariously focused on, who tried by all means to make Loid fall in love with her, using each of the strategies from the classic romance movies.

The new episode will close the second season of Spy x Family and it seems that there could be an unexpected break. Let's see how the Forger family moves forward.

Spy x Family: What time does episode 37 of season 2 premiere?

Let's remember that the schedules may not be completely exact, there may always be some problem that prevents the episodes from being released exactly. However, on an ideal plane, episode 37 of season 2 of Spy x Family would premiere in Mexico at 9:30 am Below are other schedules for places in Latin America.

9:30 am in Mexico.

9:30 am in Guatemala.

10:30 am in Peru.

10:30 am in Ecuador.

10:30 am in Colombia.

11:30 am in Venezuela.

11:30 am in Bolivia.

12:30 pm in Chile.

12:30 pm in Argentina.

And you, from where do you see Spy x Family?

Spy x Family: Where can you see episode 37 of season 2?

The transmission license Spy x Family –for several countries outside Japan– is in charge of Crunchyroll. Although the official distribution in its country of origin is carried out by TV Tokyo.

Source: Wit Studio

In Mexico we can watch the anime through the Crunchyroll platform, which has both a paid subscription and a free one that contains ads. Are you ready for the season finale?

What is it about Spy x Family?

Spy x Family is a work written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. Follow the story of a family that hides several secrets. One day, Loid Forger, an exemplary spy, accepts a mission on which world peace depends, and must access a school to infiltrate it and monitor and track important information.

Because of that, He adopts a little girl and makes a deal with a woman to start a family. What Loid Forger does not know is that Anya Forger, his little adopted daughter, is psychic and knows everything he thinks and also what Yor, his adoptive mother, is hiding.

Yor Forger is an assassin and belongs to a family that has been doing that for generations. After that, The Forger family carries out their secret missions and lives together like a normal family, however, slowly They will form a very interesting bond.

Spy x Family tells the life of a very special family.

